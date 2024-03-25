Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $70.20

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 70.20 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 71.60 ($0.91), with a volume of 1398511 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.90 ($0.93).

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 81.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 86.10. The company has a market cap of £404.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,620.00 and a beta of 0.17.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is currently 30,000.00%.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2022, it owned a portfolio of 36 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 662 MW.

