Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.48 and last traded at $19.89. 106,529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 126,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

AFYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Afya in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Afya in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.50 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Afya in the 1st quarter worth about $14,949,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Afya during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Afya by 87.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Afya by 153.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 740,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after purchasing an additional 448,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Afya by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

