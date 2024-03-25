Meyer Handelman Co. Lowers Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $14,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.20.

LW traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $102.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,434,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,713. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.53 and its 200 day moving average is $99.66. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $117.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 18.73%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

