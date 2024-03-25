Meyer Handelman Co. Has $20.31 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,865 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $20,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Allstate by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,459,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,446. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $169.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.39 and a 200 day moving average of $139.29. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of -135.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -296.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ALL. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.75.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

