Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.89 and last traded at $7.95. 1,361,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 4,554,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENVX shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enovix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.04.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Enovix had a negative return on equity of 77.74% and a negative net margin of 2,800.51%. The business had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Enovix by 1.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Enovix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enovix by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Enovix by 5.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

