Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Sets New 1-Year High at $105.00

Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 103.70 ($1.32), with a volume of 147499 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103 ($1.31).

Springfield Properties Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 83.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 72.15. The company has a market cap of £123.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,478.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Iain Logan bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £24,900 ($31,699.55). 46.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Springfield Properties

Springfield Properties PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company offers in private, contract, and affordable housing. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buying and selling real estate, manufacturing timber kit, and management services.

