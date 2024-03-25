Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $44.20

Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 44.20 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 44.20 ($0.56), with a volume of 1854729 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.05 ($0.59).

Gresham House Energy Storage Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £253.46 million, a P/E ratio of 645.71 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 62.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 87.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David Stevenson purchased 5,143 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £2,468.64 ($3,142.76). In other news, insider Isabel Liu purchased 29,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £14,999.50 ($19,095.48). Also, insider David Stevenson acquired 5,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £2,468.64 ($3,142.76). Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Gresham House Energy Storage Company Profile

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

