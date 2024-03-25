Clarkson (LON:CKN) Sets New 12-Month High at $3,985.00

Shares of Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,985 ($50.73) and last traded at GBX 3,960 ($50.41), with a volume of 45099 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,970 ($50.54).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Clarkson from GBX 4,080 ($51.94) to GBX 4,320 ($55.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Clarkson from GBX 4,325 ($55.06) to GBX 4,500 ($57.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Clarkson Stock Performance

Clarkson Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,448.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,631.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,147.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 72 ($0.92) per share. This is a boost from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $30.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,722.63%.

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Further Reading

