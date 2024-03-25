MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 9627130 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

MetalNRG Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £553,500.00, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.06.

About MetalNRG

MetalNRG plc operates as a natural resource and energy investing company. The company explores for gold, iron ore, nickel, copper, cobalt, silver, and diamonds deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Ridge project covering an area of 932 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; the Lake Victoria Gold project located in Tanzania; and the Uranium project located in Kyrgyzstan.

