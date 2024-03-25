Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $65.70 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,114,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,378 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $65,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.46. 7,851,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,143,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

