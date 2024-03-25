Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires Shares of 659,284 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 659,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,395,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.18% of Vistra at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,508.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,508.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on VST. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Vistra Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of VST stock traded up $3.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.35. 5,701,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,764,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.10. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $72.37.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 10.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

