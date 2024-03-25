CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Capitalization Tops $63.37 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 25th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $63.37 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0786 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00007648 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00025259 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00015532 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001676 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,829.07 or 1.00112567 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00012024 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.50 or 0.00154771 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07638 USD and is up 7.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $2,408,536.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.