VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Trading 0.4% Higher

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $228.60 and last traded at $228.60. 1,889,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 9,076,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.64.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.16 and its 200 day moving average is $173.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Semiconductor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMH. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,834 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

