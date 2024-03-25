Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) vs. Shimadzu (OTCMKTS:SHMZF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Shimadzu (OTCMKTS:SHMZF – Get Free Report) and Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shimadzu and Sono-Tek’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Shimadzu alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shimadzu N/A N/A N/A $30.48 0.82 Sono-Tek $15.06 million 5.31 $640,000.00 $0.07 72.57

Sono-Tek has higher revenue and earnings than Shimadzu. Shimadzu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sono-Tek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimadzu N/A N/A N/A Sono-Tek 7.25% 8.87% 6.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Shimadzu and Sono-Tek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

14.7% of Shimadzu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of Sono-Tek shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Sono-Tek shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Shimadzu and Sono-Tek, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shimadzu 0 0 0 0 N/A Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Sono-Tek beats Shimadzu on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shimadzu

(Get Free Report)

Shimadzu Corporation provides science and technology solutions in Japan. It operates through Measuring Instruments, Medical Equipment, Industrial Equipment, and Aircraft Equipment business segments. The company offers analytical and measuring instruments include gas and liquid chromatography, gas and liquid chromatograph-mass spectrometry, columns, reagents, and consumables, software and informatics, molecular spectroscopy, elemental analysis, surface analysis, life science lab instrument, material testing, non-destructive testing, total organic carbon analysis, continuous monitoring analysis, thermal analysis, particle size analysis, and balance products. It provides medical systems comprising angiography, fluoroscopy, mobile C-arm, radiography, mobile X-ray systems, PET, and fluorescence imaging products; consist of diffraction gratings, aspherical mirrors, laser mirrors and windows for high power lasers, polka-dot beam splitters, and precision refractometers. In addition, the company offers vacuum and industrial machinery, including turbo molecular pumps, helium leak detectors, multi deposition system, vacuum heat-treatment furnaces, liquid delivery equipment gear pumps, mechatronic systems glass fiber winders, liquid crystal injection system, and dynamic balancing machines. Further, it provides hydraulic equipment, such as hydraulic gear pumps, power packages, and multi control valves; aircraft equipment, including electro-mechanical actuators, flight control systems, landing gear systems, ferromagnetic object detector, and underwater optical wireless communication; and optical devices including diffraction grating, aspherical mirrors, laser and power mirrors, polka-dot beam splitter, and precision refractometer. Shimadzu Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About Sono-Tek

(Get Free Report)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment. Its products include integrated multi-axis coating systems, integrated coating systems, fluxing systems, OEM systems, and other related systems. In addition, the company provides surface coating solutions and application consulting services. It markets and distributes its products through direct sales personnel, select independent distributors, and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Milton, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Shimadzu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimadzu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.