Meter Governance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $223,046.24 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for $2.43 or 0.00003436 BTC on major exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $86.96 million and approximately $223,046.24 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001413 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 970.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,346,624 coins and its circulating supply is 35,773,547 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,346,624 with 26,249,694 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.44459813 USD and is up 5.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $181,572.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.