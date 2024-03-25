Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.480- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.0 million-$65.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $77.4 million. Aehr Test Systems also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to -0.040–0.030 EPS.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Down 22.4 %

AEHR stock traded down $3.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.37. 8,370,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.15. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $54.10.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $21.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Aehr Test Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at Aehr Test Systems

In related news, VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri purchased 3,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,678.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 4,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $84,706.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,789.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.87 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,678.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 8,738 shares of company stock valued at $151,723 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aehr Test Systems by 253.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,565 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,508,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,027,000 after buying an additional 38,384 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth about $42,623,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,091,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,950,000 after acquiring an additional 181,094 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 253,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

(Get Free Report)

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.