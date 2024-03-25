Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: FWRG) in the last few weeks:

3/6/2024 – First Watch Restaurant Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – First Watch Restaurant Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – First Watch Restaurant Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2024 – First Watch Restaurant Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $21.00 to $26.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2024 – First Watch Restaurant Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.09. The stock had a trading volume of 420,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average is $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $25.88.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.20 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Richard Hartman sold 1,474 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $36,894.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,967.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Eric Richard Hartman sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $36,894.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,967.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William A. Kussell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $307,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,921.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,091,741 shares of company stock worth $170,160,841 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 3,232.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

