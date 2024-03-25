WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 2.5% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,703,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $222,703,000 after acquiring an additional 128,483 shares in the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 254.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,423,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,263,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.35 and a 200 day moving average of $80.63. The stock has a market cap of $110.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

