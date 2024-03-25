Meyer Handelman Co. Decreases Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,949 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $9,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Halliburton by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791,319 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Halliburton by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815,373 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 140.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,737,112 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $118,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Up 1.1 %

Halliburton stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,010,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,642,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.