Meyer Handelman Co. Has $12.14 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $12,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 92,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 249.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 47.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 90.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 64,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 30,775 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.4% during the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Barclays reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.2 %

JCI traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.63. 5,131,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,890,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.89 and its 200 day moving average is $55.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

