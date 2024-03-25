Meyer Handelman Co. Lowers Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,210 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $12,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 127,059.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after buying an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $841,209,000 after acquiring an additional 23,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after acquiring an additional 979,824 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Nucor by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,175,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,851,000 after purchasing an additional 149,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,262,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,794,000 after purchasing an additional 159,230 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NUE. UBS Group began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.67.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,151 shares of company stock worth $7,308,683. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $195.48. The stock had a trading volume of 950,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.79 and a 1-year high of $198.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.01%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

