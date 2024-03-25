Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 757 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of APD traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $237.56. 937,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,612. The firm has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.97.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.29.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

