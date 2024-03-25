Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 1,000 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 188,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $15,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at $22,797,983.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 29,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $2,502,634.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,330,892.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,797,983.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.64. 3,178,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,752,187. The company has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $89.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.76.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

