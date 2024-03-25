Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 626,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $17,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Evercore ISI lowered Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.87.

CAG stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.09. 2,863,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,927,615. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.29. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

