PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. owned 0.08% of PPG Industries worth $28,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPG. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 588.5% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective (down from $173.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.13.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.15. 1,005,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,906. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.96. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

