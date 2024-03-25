QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,732 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.8% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $45,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,536,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $629,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $100,893,000 after purchasing an additional 215,522 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 327,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,377,000 after purchasing an additional 18,090 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,460 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,648,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,180,917. The company has a market capitalization of $186.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.78. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $177.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $1,373,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $1,373,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,360 shares of company stock worth $5,457,048 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.