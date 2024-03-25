Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Sold by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Coupang in the third quarter worth $43,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPNG. Barclays raised their price target on Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Coupang Stock Performance

CPNG traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $17.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,519,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,476,604. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average is $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In other news, Director Neil Mehta sold 1,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $29,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,006,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,754,601.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $32,701.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,874.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Mehta sold 1,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $29,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,006,135 shares in the company, valued at $896,754,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,360,940 shares of company stock valued at $633,529,579 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

