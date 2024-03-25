Martin Robert Ferron Sells 4,000 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.85, for a total transaction of C$127,400.00.
Shares of NOA stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$30.75. 47,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,151. The stock has a market cap of C$821.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.88. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$21.42 and a 52-week high of C$34.87.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.
