Martin Robert Ferron Sells 4,000 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.85, for a total transaction of C$127,400.00.

North American Construction Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NOA stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$30.75. 47,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,151. The stock has a market cap of C$821.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.88. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$21.42 and a 52-week high of C$34.87.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOA

About North American Construction Group

(Get Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.