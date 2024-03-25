Meyer Handelman Co. Has $54.25 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,359 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for 2.1% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $54,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.9% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 50.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.5% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,685 shares of company stock valued at $8,646,498. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.21.

MCK stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $532.55. 310,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,484. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $347.45 and a 12 month high of $537.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $510.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $473.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.90 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

