Matthews International Capital Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,341 shares during the quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vale by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,165,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,138,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vale by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,763,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334,786 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Vale by 21.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,752,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,376 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vale by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,799,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,752,000 after purchasing an additional 452,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 52.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,783,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VALE. UBS Group increased their price target on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vale in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.98.

Vale Price Performance

VALE stock remained flat at $12.18 during mid-day trading on Monday. 12,547,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,130,166. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $13.98. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $13.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.3182 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 9.7%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.48%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

