Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 56,989 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 983,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 56,989 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Air Lease worth $41,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Air Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 296.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 421.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AL traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,211,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,837. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.62. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $49.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.79. Air Lease had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $716.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Air Lease news, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $121,900.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $121,900.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $482,745.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,499 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,081.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,646 shares of company stock worth $3,705,152 over the last 90 days. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

