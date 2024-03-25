Mason & Associates Inc Has $1.87 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mason & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.5% of Mason & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 72.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded up $1.55 on Monday, reaching $172.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,816,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,129,711. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $548.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $245.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Edward Jones cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.15.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

