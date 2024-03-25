Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Decreased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $64,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in Chevron by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.39.

Chevron Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.50. 3,949,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,805,584. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $290.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.80.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.