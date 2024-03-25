WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Has $9.42 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Eaton makes up 3.8% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $4.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $312.50. 1,231,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,511. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.00 and its 200 day moving average is $241.57. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $155.38 and a fifty-two week high of $317.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.20.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

