The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 4.1% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.87.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $405.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $386.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.97. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $416.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

