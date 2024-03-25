Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.35 and last traded at $8.87. 895,421 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 6,345,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Airship AI Trading Down 9.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silverback Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Airship AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Airship AI by 70.5% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airship AI in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Airship AI in the first quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Airship AI in the first quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

Airship AI Holdings, Inc provides AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company offers Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost foe high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

