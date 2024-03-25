Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $13.00. Approximately 581,331 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,907,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

ABR has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 36.02, a quick ratio of 36.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 97.73%.

In other news, Director William C. Green acquired 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $132,002.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,120.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,979,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,612,000 after acquiring an additional 235,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,690,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,514,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,086,000 after purchasing an additional 304,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooperman Leon G increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,454,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,199,000 after purchasing an additional 707,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

