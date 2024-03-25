Mason & Associates Inc Increases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mason & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,252,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $777,111,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 38.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,916,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,015,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,272 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AMD traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.78. 63,114,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,730,055. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.02 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.68. The firm has a market cap of $286.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 349.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $2,876,634.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.