Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Shares Up 1.5%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $9.93. Approximately 1,118,499 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,925,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

MNMD has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $431.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.65.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). On average, analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 13,237 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $48,050.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,097.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,663 shares of company stock worth $93,157. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

