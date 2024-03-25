JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Down 0.6%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $195.21 and last traded at $195.52. Approximately 1,844,434 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 9,007,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.63.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.50 and its 200 day moving average is $162.64. The firm has a market cap of $561.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 845,383 shares of company stock worth $154,341,636 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Ariston Services Group purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $557,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $1,070,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.