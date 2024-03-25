C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Price Down 2.4%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) was down 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.90 and last traded at $27.16. Approximately 2,520,014 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 8,153,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on C3.ai from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

C3.ai Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.66.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.13. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,477,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,383,000 after purchasing an additional 659,986 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in C3.ai by 23,985.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761,145 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in C3.ai by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,717,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,470,000 after acquiring an additional 208,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in C3.ai by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,112,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,813 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,832,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,313,000 after purchasing an additional 568,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

