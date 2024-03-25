Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.57 Per Share

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.50.

Qifu Technology Stock Performance

QFIN traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.41. 822,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,510. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.60. Qifu Technology has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qifu Technology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 164.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 35.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 1,096.1% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QFIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Qifu Technology from $23.54 to $23.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nomura assumed coverage on Qifu Technology in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Further Reading

