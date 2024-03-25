Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.134 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 131.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PTA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.34. The company had a trading volume of 131,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,714. Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $19.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund by 11.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund is a close-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests directly and through derivates in preferred stock and debt securities, floating-rate and fixed-to-floating-rate preferred securities, fixed- and floating-rate corporate debt securities, convertible securities, contingent capital securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P.

