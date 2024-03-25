Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RQI)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

RQI traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,855. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average is $11.19. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $12.64.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 434,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 162,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,901,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,486,000 after acquiring an additional 131,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,562,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,549,000 after purchasing an additional 111,684 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 92,401 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 59,664.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 91,883 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

