RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Down 3.4%

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $284.28 and last traded at $287.00. Approximately 330,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 494,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $297.21.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of RH in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $269.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.22.

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total transaction of $694,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RH by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,864,000 after purchasing an additional 352,456 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 187.3% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 491,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,040,000 after buying an additional 320,538 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 11.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,143,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,636,000 after buying an additional 221,858 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 288,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,204,000 after buying an additional 203,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth $46,157,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

