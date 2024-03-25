Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Down 4.1%

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.61 and last traded at $19.74. Approximately 205,064 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,169,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RVLV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.91.

Revolve Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.64.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $257.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,466,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,615,000 after purchasing an additional 390,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 51.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,235,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,458,000 after buying an additional 1,430,242 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,915,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,287,000 after buying an additional 18,228 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,310,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,493,000 after acquiring an additional 122,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,604,000 after acquiring an additional 176,910 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Further Reading

