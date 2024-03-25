Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Trading Down 5.3%

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.84. 663,756 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,705,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LESL shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.37.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.17 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 463.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 113.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Leslie’s by 20.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

