Matthews International Capital Management LLC Sells 400,863 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,863 shares during the quarter. Melco Resorts & Entertainment comprises about 1.0% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $7,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 11,720,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,078,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,314,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,881,000 after acquiring an additional 463,882 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,045,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after buying an additional 656,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,248,000. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.60 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna started coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.78.

NASDAQ:MLCO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,208. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.35. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $14.45.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 224.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

