Matthews International Capital Management LLC Grows Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,274 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,284 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank makes up about 0.8% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Fithian LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 36.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE HDB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.52. 1,698,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,812,144. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $71.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.33 and its 200-day moving average is $59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

