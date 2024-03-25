SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Trading Down 6.2%

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.58. Approximately 416,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,229,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMRT. BTIG Research assumed coverage on SmartRent in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SmartRent in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on SmartRent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

SmartRent Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $60.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SmartRent by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,857,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,345,000 after purchasing an additional 713,493 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of SmartRent in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of SmartRent by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in SmartRent by 369.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 287,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 226,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SmartRent by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 447,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 226,362 shares during the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmartRent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Featured Articles

